American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.29 on Friday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.