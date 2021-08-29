American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,285 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after acquiring an additional 777,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 532,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.