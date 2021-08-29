American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Energy Partners stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20. American Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.81.
American Energy Partners Company Profile
