American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report sales of $504.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.25 million and the lowest is $490.71 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $543.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

