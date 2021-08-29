American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,681 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Express were worth $63,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 392.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,826. The company has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

