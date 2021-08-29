American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 12,781 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $18,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000.

EMB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.05. 4,964,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,482. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

