American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,413 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.96. 18,519,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,483,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.65. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

