American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 20,221 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 2.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,679,000.

ARKK stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

