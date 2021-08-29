American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 766.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after buying an additional 1,204,927 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $38,760,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.65. 3,522,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,887. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.