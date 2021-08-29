American Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $27.81. 612,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

