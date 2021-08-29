American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,166 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. 42,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

