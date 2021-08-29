American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the period. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF makes up 3.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 6.52% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 202,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 75,981 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,186,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the period.

Shares of FCVT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,114. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

