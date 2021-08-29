American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,067 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,620,000 after purchasing an additional 208,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $497,000.

ANGL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,339. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

