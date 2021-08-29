American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $90.78. 130,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $90.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.427 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

