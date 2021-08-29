American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after buying an additional 688,458 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

