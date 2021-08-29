American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.64. The stock had a trading volume of 548,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,272. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

