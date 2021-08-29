American Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,462,000 after buying an additional 278,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,546. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

