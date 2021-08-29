American Financial Advisors LLC Has $28.78 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 4.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $28,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.55. 1,417,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.