American Financial Advisors LLC Has $36.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $36,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

