American Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,935,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,792,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

