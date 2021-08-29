American Financial Advisors LLC Has $60.31 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 8.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $60,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.04. 27,104,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $376.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.