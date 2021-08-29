American Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1,020.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,217 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,868 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.27. 147,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,739. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.