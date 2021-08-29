American Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,690 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 2.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,533. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00.

