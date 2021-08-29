American Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 249.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. 7,936,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,796,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

