American Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.99. 3,106,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

