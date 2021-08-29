American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 20,012 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $27,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 208,674 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 98,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 367,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,787. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

