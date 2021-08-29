American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 23,916 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 4.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $31,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 199,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.44. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

