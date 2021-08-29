American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 25,124 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $24,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

LMBS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 388,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,308. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

