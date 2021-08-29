American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,297 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 3.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $27,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $253.70. The company had a trading volume of 369,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $253.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

