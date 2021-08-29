American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 44,837 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,837 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

