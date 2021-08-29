American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $6.21 on Friday, hitting $226.41. 33,998,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,538,148. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.