American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,270 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $110.81. 65,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,318. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $112.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.73.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

