American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.68. 1,620,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

