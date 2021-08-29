American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,604 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter.

IEF traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,360,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,574. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

