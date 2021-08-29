American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

FTSM stock remained flat at $$59.94 during trading on Friday. 344,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,651. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

