American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.88 Million

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report sales of $336.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.80 million and the lowest is $331.90 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $310.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

AMH opened at $40.42 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.