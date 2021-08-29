American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,395,000. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.50. 882,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $291.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

