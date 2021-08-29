American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 2.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,395,000. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $285.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

