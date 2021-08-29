Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $276.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $276.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.