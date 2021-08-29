Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.5% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ameriprise Financial worth $65,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMP traded up $6.40 on Friday, hitting $276.42. 578,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

