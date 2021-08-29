AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the July 29th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

