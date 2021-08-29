AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the July 29th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.7 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

