Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Amgen worth $240,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.78. 2,660,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

