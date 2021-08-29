Amica Retiree Medical Trust Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.9% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,461.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

