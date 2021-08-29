Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 114.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

