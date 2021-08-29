Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) vs. PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy -41.97% -15.09% 1.61% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.09, meaning that its stock price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.71 -$464.03 million $1.30 2.92 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

PetroQuest Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplify Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amplify Energy and PetroQuest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 63.59%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 113.8 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,448 gross producing wells. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

