Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Down 41.1% in August

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the July 29th total of 806,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.
Shares of AMYT stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $407.20 million and a P/E ratio of -23.65. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $15.44.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
