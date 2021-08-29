Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Down 41.1% in August

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the July 29th total of 806,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Shares of AMYT stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $407.20 million and a P/E ratio of -23.65. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $15.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.