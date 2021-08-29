Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMDUF. Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 target price on Amundi and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 price target on shares of Amundi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Friday. Amundi has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

