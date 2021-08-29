Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $471.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post $471.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.50 million and the lowest is $470.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $437.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 21.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

