Analysts Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $551,967.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at $88,447,667.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $4.19 on Friday, reaching $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 216,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.08. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

