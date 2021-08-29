Analysts Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $895.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 483,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Antero Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,216,000 after acquiring an additional 285,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AR stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

